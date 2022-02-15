Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Community Health Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Community Health Systems found using ticker (CYH) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 16 and has a mean target at 17.06. Now with the previous closing price of 13.22 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.91 and the 200 day MA is 13.26. The company has a market cap of $1,713m. Find out more information at: https://www.chs.net

The potential market cap would be $2,211m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Community Health Systems owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at primary care practices, urgent care centers, free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging and diagnostic centers, retail clinics, and via direct-to-consumer virtual health visits. As of December 31, 2020, it owned or leased 89 hospitals, including 87 general acute care hospitals and two stand-alone rehabilitation or psychiatric hospitals with an aggregate of 14,110 licensed beds. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

You might also enjoy reading  Community Health Systems - Consensus Indicates Potential 24.2% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.