Community Health Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.0% Upside

Community Health Systems found using ticker (CYH) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 16 and has a mean target at 17.06. Now with the previous closing price of 13.22 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.91 and the 200 day MA is 13.26. The company has a market cap of $1,713m. Find out more information at: https://www.chs.net

The potential market cap would be $2,211m based on the market concensus.

Community Health Systems owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at primary care practices, urgent care centers, free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging and diagnostic centers, retail clinics, and via direct-to-consumer virtual health visits. As of December 31, 2020, it owned or leased 89 hospitals, including 87 general acute care hospitals and two stand-alone rehabilitation or psychiatric hospitals with an aggregate of 14,110 licensed beds. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.