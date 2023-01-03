Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Community Health Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Community Health Systems with ticker code (CYH) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.75 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 5.28. With the stocks previous close at 4.28 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.86. The company has a market cap of $582m. Visit the company website at: https://www.chs.net

The potential market cap would be $718m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Community Health Systems owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at primary care practices, urgent care centers, free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging and diagnostic centers, retail clinics, and direct-to-consumer virtual health visits. As of December 31, 2021, it owned or leased 83 hospitals, including 81 general acute care hospitals and two stand-alone rehabilitation or psychiatric hospitals with an aggregate of 13,289 licensed beds. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.