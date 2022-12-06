Community Health Systems, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.6% Upside

Community Health Systems, Inc. found using ticker (CYH) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.75 and 3 and has a mean target at 5.23. Now with the previous closing price of 3.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 51.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.74 and the 200 day moving average is 5.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $446m. Company Website: https://www.chs.net

The potential market cap would be $676m based on the market concensus.