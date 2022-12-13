Community Health Systems, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.1% Upside

Community Health Systems, Inc. found using ticker (CYH) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.75 and 3 and has a mean target at 5.23. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of 46.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.84 and the 200 day MA is 5.44. The market cap for the company is $471m. Find out more information at: https://www.chs.net

The potential market cap would be $689m based on the market concensus.

Community Health Systems, Inc. owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at primary care practices, urgent care centers, free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging and diagnostic centers, retail clinics, and direct-to-consumer virtual health visits. As of December 31, 2021, it owned or leased 83 hospitals, including 81 general acute care hospitals and two stand-alone rehabilitation or psychiatric hospitals with an aggregate of 13,289 licensed beds. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.