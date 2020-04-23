Community Bankers Trust Corpora – Consenus Indicates Potential 60.6% Upside

Community Bankers Trust Corpora found using ticker (ESXB) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 5.5 with a mean TP of 7.5. Now with the previous closing price of 4.67 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 60.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.27 and the 200 day moving average is 7.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $107m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cbtrustcorp.com

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans. The company also provides investment services; online and mobile banking products; cash management services; and insurance and investment products. As of February 28, 2019, it operated through a network of 26 full-service offices, including 20 in Virginia and 6 in Maryland; and 1 loan production office in Virginia. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

