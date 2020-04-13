Community Bankers Trust Corpora – Consenus Indicates Potential 55.9% Upside

Community Bankers Trust Corpora found using ticker (ESXB) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 5.5 and has a mean target at 7.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 55.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.04 and the 200 day moving average is 8.13. The market cap for the company is $123m. Company Website: http://www.cbtrustcorp.com

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans. The company also provides investment services; online and mobile banking products; cash management services; and insurance and investment products. As of February 28, 2019, it operated through a network of 26 full-service offices, including 20 in Virginia and 6 in Maryland; and 1 loan production office in Virginia. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

