Community Bankers Trust Corpora – Consenus Indicates Potential 28.3% Upside

Community Bankers Trust Corpora found using ticker (ESXB) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 5.5 calculating the average target price we see 7.25. With the stocks previous close at 5.65 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.03 and the 200 day moving average is 7.82. The company has a market cap of $131m. Company Website: http://www.cbtrustcorp.com

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans. The company also provides investment services; online and mobile banking products; cash management services; and insurance and investment products. As of April 24, 2020, it operated through a network of 24 full-service offices, including 18 in Virginia and 6 in Maryland; and 2 loan production office in Virginia. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

