Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Community Bankers Trust Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.7% Upside

Community Bankers Trust Corpora with ticker code (ESXB) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7.5 and 5.5 calculating the average target price we see 6.45. Now with the previous closing price of 6.28 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $144m. Find out more information at: http://www.cbtrustcorp.com

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans. The company also provides investment services; online and mobile banking products; cash management services; and insurance and investment products. As of April 24, 2020, it operated through a network of 24 full-service offices, including 18 in Virginia and 6 in Maryland; and 2 loan production office in Virginia. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

More news, interviews and company profile on:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

    Share on twitter
    Twitter
    Share on linkedin
    LinkedIn
    Share on facebook
    Facebook
    Share on email
    Email
    Share on whatsapp
    WhatsApp

    News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Latest interviews

    Company Presentations

    FTSE 100

    FTSE 100 News

    FTSE 250

    AIM All Share Index

    Sustainability

    Q&A's

    Funds

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.