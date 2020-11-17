Community Bankers Trust Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.7% Upside

Community Bankers Trust Corpora with ticker code (ESXB) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7.5 and 5.5 calculating the average target price we see 6.45. Now with the previous closing price of 6.28 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $144m. Find out more information at: http://www.cbtrustcorp.com

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans. The company also provides investment services; online and mobile banking products; cash management services; and insurance and investment products. As of April 24, 2020, it operated through a network of 24 full-service offices, including 18 in Virginia and 6 in Maryland; and 2 loan production office in Virginia. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.