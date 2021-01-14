Community Bankers Trust Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential -.8% Downside

Community Bankers Trust Corpora found using ticker (ESXB) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 6.3 calculating the mean target price we have 7.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.26 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.91 and the 200 day moving average is 5.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $162m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cbtrustcorp.com

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans. The company also provides investment services; online and mobile banking products; cash management services; and insurance and investment products. As of April 24, 2020, it operated through a network of 24 full-service offices, including 18 in Virginia and 6 in Maryland; and 2 loan production office in Virginia. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.