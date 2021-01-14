Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Community Bankers Trust Corpora – Consensus Indicates Potential -.8% Downside

Broker Ratings

Community Bankers Trust Corpora found using ticker (ESXB) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 6.3 calculating the mean target price we have 7.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.26 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.91 and the 200 day moving average is 5.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $162m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cbtrustcorp.com

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans. The company also provides investment services; online and mobile banking products; cash management services; and insurance and investment products. As of April 24, 2020, it operated through a network of 24 full-service offices, including 18 in Virginia and 6 in Maryland; and 2 loan production office in Virginia. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.