Community Bank System – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.5% Upside

Community Bank System found using ticker (CBU) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64.5 and 57 calculating the mean target price we have 60.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 56.13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 57.44 while the 200 day moving average is 58.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,074m. Visit the company website at: http://cbna.com

Community Bank System operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory; asset management; risk management; and employee benefit services, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial property insurance, and other risk management products. Further, it provides contribution plan administration, collective investment fund, retirement plan administration, fund administration, actuarial and benefits consulting, employee benefit trust, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as transfer agency and master recordkeeping services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 231 branches in Upstate New York, as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

