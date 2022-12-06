Community Bank System, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -.9% Downside

Community Bank System, Inc. with ticker code (CBU) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 59 calculating the average target price we see 64.6. With the stocks previous close at 65.2 this would indicate that there is a downside of -.9%. The day 50 moving average is 62.81 while the 200 day moving average is 65.93. The market cap for the company is $3,357m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://cbna.com

The potential market cap would be $3,326m based on the market concensus.