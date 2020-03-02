CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 50.6% Upside

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. found using ticker (COMM) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 13.5 with a mean TP of 16.58. Now with the previous closing price of 11.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 50.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.17 and the 200 day moving average is 12.69. The company has a market cap of $2,009m. Company Website: http://www.commscope.com

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television and residential broadband networks. The Mobility segment provides the integral building blocks for cellular base station sites and related connectivity; indoor, small cell, and distributed antenna wireless systems; and wireless network backhaul planning, and optimization products and services. The Customer Premises Equipment Segment includes subscriber-based solutions that support broadband and video applications connecting cable, telecommunications, and satellite service providers. This segment offers devices that provide residential connectivity to service provider’s network, such as digital subscriber line, cable modems, and telephony and data gateways that incorporate routing and Wi-Fi functionality. It also offers set top boxes that support cable, satellite, and IPTV content delivery, as well as digital video recorders, high definition set top boxes, and hybrid set top devices. The Network & Cloud Segment offers cable modem termination systems, video infrastructure, distribution and transmission equipment, and cloud solutions that enable facility-based service providers to construct residential and metro distribution network. The Ruckus segment provides converged wired and wireless networks for enterprises and service providers. This segment offers indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi and LTE access points, access, and aggregation switches; IoT suite, on-premises and cloud-based control, and management systems; and software and software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications for security, location, reporting and analytics. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

