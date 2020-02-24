CommScope Holding Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 45.3% Upside

CommScope Holding Company with ticker code (COMM) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 18.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 45.3%. The day 50 moving average is 13.57 and the 200 day moving average is 12.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,451m. Visit the company website at: http://www.commscope.com

CommScope Holding Company provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure management hardware and software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity products, cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. It also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, optical distribution frames, and splice closures that support video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. The company’s CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions, such as base station and microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; towers comprising cabinets, platforms, fiber backhaul connectivity hubs, and power solutions; metro cell solutions for street poles and other urban outdoor structures that include radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions, which comprise DAS and distributed cell solutions under the Andrew brand. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company CommScope Holding Company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn