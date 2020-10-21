Commercial Metals Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.9% Upside

Commercial Metals Company with ticker code (CMC) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 21 with a mean TP of 23.32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.62 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.02 and the 200 day MA is 19.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,524m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cmc.com/en/asia/home

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers. The Americas Mills segment manufactures finished long steel products, including reinforcing bars (rebars), merchant bars, light structural products, and other special sections, as well as semi-finished billets for re-rolling and forging applications. This segment sells its products to the construction, service center, transportation, steel warehousing, fabrication, energy, petrochemical, and original equipment manufacturing industries. The Americas Fabrication segment offers fabricated steel products for use primarily in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings, hospitals, convention centers, industrial plants, power plants, highways, bridges, arenas, stadiums, and dams. The International Mill segment manufactures rebars, merchant bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished billets; and sells fabricated rebars, fabricated meshes, assembled rebar cages, and other rebar by-products primarily to fabricators, manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn