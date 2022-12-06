Commercial Metals Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.4% Downside

Commercial Metals Company found using ticker (CMC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 39 calculating the average target price we see 45.43. Now with the previous closing price of 49.59 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -8.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.85 while the 200 day moving average is 40.39. The company has a market cap of $5,775m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cmc.com

The potential market cap would be $5,291m based on the market concensus.