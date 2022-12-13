Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Commercial Metals Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.3% Downside

Broker Ratings

Commercial Metals Company with ticker code (CMC) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 53 and 39 and has a mean target at 45.43. Now with the previous closing price of 47.97 this indicates there is a potential downside of -5.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 45.15 and the 200 day MA is 40.71. The company has a market cap of $5,700m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cmc.com

The potential market cap would be $5,398m based on the market concensus.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers. It also manufactures and sells finished long steel products, including reinforcing bar, merchant bar, light structural, and other special sections, as well as semi-finished billets for rerolling and forging applications. In addition, the company provides fabricated steel products used to reinforce concrete primarily in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings, hospitals, convention centers, industrial plants, power plants, highways, bridges, arenas, stadiums, and dams; sells and rents construction-related products and equipment to concrete installers and other businesses; and manufactures and sells strength bars for the truck trailer industry, special bar steels for the energy market, and armor plates for military vehicles. Further, it manufactures rebars, merchant bars, and wire rods; and sells fabricated rebars, wire meshes, fabricated meshes, assembled rebar cages, and other fabricated rebar by-products to fabricators, manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

