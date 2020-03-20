Commerce Bancshares – Consenus Indicates Potential -2.2% Downside

Commerce Bancshares with ticker code (CBSH) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 69 and 51 calculating the mean target price we have 60. Given that the stocks previous close was at 61.36 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.2%. The 50 day MA is 64.55 and the 200 day MA is 64.31. The market cap for the company is $6,557m. Visit the company website at: http://www.commercebank.com

Commerce Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 316 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. Commerce Bancshares was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

