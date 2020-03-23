Commerce Bancshares – Consenus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

Commerce Bancshares found using ticker (CBSH) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 69 and 51 calculating the average target price we see 60. With the stocks previous close at 52.17 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.0%. The day 50 moving average is 63.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 64.3. The company has a market cap of $5,386m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.commercebank.com

Commerce Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 316 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. Commerce Bancshares was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

