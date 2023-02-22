Comfort Systems USA, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.2% Upside

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. found using ticker (FIX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 125 and has a mean target at 131.67. Now with the previous closing price of 127.63 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 119.13 while the 200 day moving average is 104.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,422m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.comfortsystemsusa.com

The potential market cap would be $4,562m based on the market concensus.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings. The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.