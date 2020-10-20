Comfort Systems USA – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.0% Downside

Comfort Systems USA found using ticker (FIX) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 51. Given that the stocks previous close was at 56.07 this would indicate that there is a downside of -9.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 52.89 and the 200 day MA is 43.46. The market cap for the company is $1,991m. Company Website: http://www.comfortsystemsusa.com

Comfort Systems USA provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection. The company provides its services for office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and manufacturing plants; and healthcare, education, and government facilities. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

