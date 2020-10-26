Comfort Systems USA – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.1% Downside

Comfort Systems USA with ticker code (FIX) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57 and 45 and has a mean target at 51. With the stocks previous close at 55.51 this would imply there is a potential downside of -8.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 53.3 and the 200 day MA is 44.04. The company has a market cap of $2,010m. Find out more information at: http://www.comfortsystemsusa.com

Comfort Systems USA provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection. The company provides its services for office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and manufacturing plants; and healthcare, education, and government facilities. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

