Comfort Systems USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.9% Upside

Comfort Systems USA found using ticker (FIX) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 75 and has a mean target at 81.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 74.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 78.59 while the 200 day moving average is 73.87. The company has a market cap of $2,699m. Find out more information at: http://www.comfortsystemsusa.com

Comfort Systems USA provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.