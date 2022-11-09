Comfort Systems USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.1% Upside

Comfort Systems USA with ticker code (FIX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 125 calculating the mean target price we have 131.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 121.76 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.1%. The 50 day MA is 105.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 93.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,289m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.comfortsystemsusa.com

The potential market cap would be $4,638m based on the market concensus.

Comfort Systems USA provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings. The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.