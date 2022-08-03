Comfort Systems USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.1% Upside

Comfort Systems USA found using ticker (FIX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 120 and 108 with the average target price sitting at 114. Now with the previous closing price of 105.43 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 87.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 90.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,746m. Visit the company website at: https://www.comfortsystemsusa.com

The potential market cap would be $4,051m based on the market concensus.

Comfort Systems USA provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings. The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.