Comfort Systems USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Comfort Systems USA found using ticker (FIX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 97 and has a mean target at 99. Given that the stocks previous close was at 93 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 89.04 and the 200 day moving average is 85. The company has a market cap of $3,399m. Company Website: https://www.comfortsystemsusa.com

The potential market cap would be $3,618m based on the market concensus.

Comfort Systems USA provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings. The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

