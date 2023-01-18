Comfort Systems USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.0% Upside

Comfort Systems USA found using ticker (FIX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 125 calculating the mean target price we have 131.67. Now with the previous closing price of 124.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.0%. The day 50 moving average is 120.22 and the 200 day MA is 100.95. The company has a market cap of $4,284m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.comfortsystemsusa.com

The potential market cap would be $4,541m based on the market concensus.

Comfort Systems USA provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings. The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.