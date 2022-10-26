Comfort Systems USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.2% Upside

Comfort Systems USA with ticker code (FIX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 120 and 108 with the average target price sitting at 114. Now with the previous closing price of 108.32 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.2%. The day 50 moving average is 102.48 and the 200 day moving average is 92.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,943m. Visit the company website at: https://www.comfortsystemsusa.com

The potential market cap would be $4,150m based on the market concensus.

Comfort Systems USA provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings. The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.