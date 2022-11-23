Comfort Systems USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.5% Upside

Comfort Systems USA with ticker code (FIX) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 125 with a mean TP of 131.67. Now with the previous closing price of 125.98 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 109.73 and the 200 day MA is 95.34. The market cap for the company is $4,539m. Company Website: https://www.comfortsystemsusa.com

The potential market cap would be $4,744m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Comfort Systems USA provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings. The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.