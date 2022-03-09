Comfort Systems USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.9% Upside

Comfort Systems USA found using ticker (FIX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 97 calculating the average target price we see 99. Now with the previous closing price of 83.99 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 90.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 84.54. The company has a market cap of $3,092m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.comfortsystemsusa.com

The potential market cap would be $3,645m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Comfort Systems USA provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings. The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.