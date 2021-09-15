Comfort Systems USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.6% Upside

Comfort Systems USA with ticker code (FIX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 75 and has a mean target at 82.33. Now with the previous closing price of 71.81 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 75.01 and the 200 day MA is 77.67. The company has a market cap of $2,526m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.comfortsystemsusa.com

Comfort Systems USA provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.