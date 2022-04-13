Comfort Systems USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

Comfort Systems USA found using ticker (FIX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 97 with the average target price sitting at 99. With the stocks previous close at 86.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 88.14 while the 200 day moving average is 85.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,153m. Visit the company website at: https://www.comfortsystemsusa.com

The potential market cap would be $3,601m based on the market concensus.

Comfort Systems USA provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings. The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.