Comfort Systems USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

Comfort Systems USA with ticker code (FIX) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 110 and 97 calculating the average target price we see 102.33. With the stocks previous close at 89.78 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.0%. The day 50 moving average is 96.02 and the 200 day MA is 84.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,207m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.comfortsystemsusa.com

The potential market cap would be $3,655m based on the market concensus.

Comfort Systems USA provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.