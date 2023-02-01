Comfort Systems USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.5% Upside

Comfort Systems USA with ticker code (FIX) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 125 and has a mean target at 131.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 118.06 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 119.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 102.29. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,328m. Find out more information at: https://www.comfortsystemsusa.com

The potential market cap would be $4,827m based on the market concensus.

Comfort Systems USA provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings. The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.