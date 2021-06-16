Comfort Systems USA – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.6% Downside

Comfort Systems USA with ticker code (FIX) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 75 with a mean TP of 81. Given that the stocks previous close was at 84.9 this would imply there is a potential downside of -4.6%. The day 50 moving average is 83.38 and the 200 day MA is 68.71. The market cap for the company is $3,034m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.comfortsystemsusa.com

Comfort Systems USA provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.