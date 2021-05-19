Comfort Systems USA – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.4% Downside

Comfort Systems USA found using ticker (FIX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 75 with a mean TP of 81. Now with the previous closing price of 83.01 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 80.94 and the 200 day MA is 63.99. The company has a market cap of $2,976m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.comfortsystemsusa.com

Comfort Systems USA provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.