Comerica Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential -.8% Downside

Comerica Incorporated with ticker code (CMA) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 34 and has a mean target at 40.69. Now with the previous closing price of 41 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39.77 while the 200 day moving average is 36.53. The market cap for the company is $5,644m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.comerica.com

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. It also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. It also sells annuity products; and life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona and Florida, as well as in Canada and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

