Comerica Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential .4% Upside

Comerica Incorporated with ticker code (CMA) have now 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 49 and 34 calculating the average target price we see 41.84. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.69 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .4%. The 50 day MA is 40.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.26. The company has a market cap of $5,731m. Company Website: http://www.comerica.com

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. It also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. It also sells annuity products; and life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona and Florida, as well as in Canada and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

