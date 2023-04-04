Comerica Incorporated – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 72.8% Upside Potential

Comerica Incorporated with ticker code (CMA) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 51 calculating the average target price we see $75.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at $43.42 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 72.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and the 200 day MA is $70.87. The company has a market cap of $5,710m. Visit the company website at: https://www.comerica.com

The potential market cap would be $9,870m based on the market consensus.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination; and various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans, as well as commercial products and services to micro-businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services; and sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, Florida, Canada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.