Comerica Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.2% Upside

Comerica Incorporated found using ticker (CMA) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 117 and 82 with a mean TP of 98.2. Now with the previous closing price of 73.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 33.2%. The 50 day MA is 81.01 and the 200 day moving average is 86.24. The company has a market cap of $9,757m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.comerica.com

The potential market cap would be $12,992m based on the market concensus.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans, as well as commercial products and services to micro-businesses. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, Florida, Canada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.