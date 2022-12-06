Comerica Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.6% Upside

Comerica Incorporated found using ticker (CMA) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 105 and 75.75 with the average target price sitting at 84.59. Now with the previous closing price of 70.12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 70.96 and the 200 day MA is 79.6. The market cap for the company is $8,711m. Find out more information at: https://www.comerica.com

The potential market cap would be $10,509m based on the market concensus.