Comerica Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.1% Upside

Comerica Incorporated with ticker code (CMA) have now 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 95 and 72 and has a mean target at 81.18. Now with the previous closing price of 67.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.1%. The day 50 moving average is 68.38 and the 200 day moving average is 76.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,749m. Visit the company website at: https://www.comerica.com

The potential market cap would be $10,506m based on the market concensus.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans, as well as commercial products and services to micro-businesses. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, Florida, Canada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.