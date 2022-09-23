Comcast Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.4% Upside

Comcast Corporation found using ticker (CMCSA) now have 32 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 33 with a mean TP of 47.56. Now with the previous closing price of 32.7 this indicates there is a potential upside of 45.4%. The day 50 moving average is 37.81 while the 200 day moving average is 43.7. The company has a market cap of $144,313m. Find out more information at: https://corporate.comcast.com

The potential market cap would be $209,894m based on the market concensus.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services. The Media segment operates NBCUniversal’s television and streaming platforms, including national, regional, and international cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast, and Peacock networks. The Studios segment operates NBCUniversal’s film and television studio production and distribution operations. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; Osaka, Japan; and Beijing, China. The Sky segment offers direct-to-consumer services, such as video, broadband, voice and wireless phone services, and content business operates entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network, and Sky Sports networks. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and provides streaming service, such as Peacock. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.