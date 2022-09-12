Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Comcast Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.5% Upside

DirectorsTalk Interviews

Comcast Corporation with ticker code (CMCSA) have now 32 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 33 calculating the average target price we see 47.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 38.5%. The 50 day MA is 38.85 and the 200 day MA is 44.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $156,361m. Company Website: https://corporate.comcast.com

The potential market cap would be $216,503m based on the market concensus.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services. The Media segment operates NBCUniversal’s television and streaming platforms, including national, regional, and international cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast, and Peacock networks. The Studios segment operates NBCUniversal’s film and television studio production and distribution operations. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; Osaka, Japan; and Beijing, China. The Sky segment offers direct-to-consumer services, such as video, broadband, voice and wireless phone services, and content business operates entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network, and Sky Sports networks. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and provides streaming service, such as Peacock. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Saietta Group
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Accrol Group Holdings
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Concurrent Technologies
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Zephyr Energy plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: TEAM plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: CT Automotive Group PLC
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: DG Innovate plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Real Estate Credit Investments RECI
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Nuformix plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: itim Group plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Saietta Group
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Accrol Group Holdings
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Concurrent Technologies
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Zephyr Energy plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: TEAM plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: CT Automotive Group PLC
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: DG Innovate plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Real Estate Credit Investments RECI
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Nuformix plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: itim Group plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.