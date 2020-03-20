Columbia Sportswear Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 66.1% Upside

Columbia Sportswear Company found using ticker (COLM) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 64 with the average target price sitting at 97.8. Now with the previous closing price of 58.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 66.1%. The day 50 moving average is 82.65 and the 200 day moving average is 92.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,277m. Company Website: http://www.columbia.com

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel. It also offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots for activities on snow and ice, sandals and shoes for use in water activities, and function-first fashion footwear and casual shoes for everyday use. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hard Wear, SOREL, and prAna brand names through the company owned network of branded and outlet retail stores, brand-specific e-commerce sites, and concession-based arrangements with third-parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, Internet retailers, and international distributors. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 143 retail stores. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

