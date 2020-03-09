Columbia Sportswear Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 27.5% Upside

Columbia Sportswear Company with ticker code (COLM) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 81 and has a mean target at 101.4. With the stocks previous close at 79.54 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 89.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 94.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,312m. Visit the company website at: http://www.columbia.com

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel. It also offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots for activities on snow and ice, sandals and shoes for use in water activities, and function-first fashion footwear and casual shoes for everyday use. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hard Wear, SOREL, and prAna brand names through the company owned network of branded and outlet retail stores, brand-specific e-commerce sites, and concession-based arrangements with third-parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, Internet retailers, and international distributors. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 143 retail stores. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn