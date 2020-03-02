Columbia Sportswear Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 24.7% Upside

Columbia Sportswear Company found using ticker (COLM) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 81 with a mean TP of 101.4. Now with the previous closing price of 81.3 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 92.27 while the 200 day moving average is 94.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,482m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.columbia.com

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men, women and youth under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brand names. It also offers footwear products, including hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots, sandals, and shoes. The company sells its products through wholesale distribution and direct-to-consumer channels, directly to consumers through its network of branded and outlet retail stores, and brand-specific e-commerce sites, as well as concession-based arrangements with third-parties at branded, outlet, and shop-in-shop retail. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 143 retail stores. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

