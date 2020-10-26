Columbia Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.7% Upside

Columbia Property Trust with ticker code (CXP) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 13.5 with a mean TP of 14.7. Now with the previous closing price of 10.91 this indicates there is a potential upside of 34.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.21 and the 200 day moving average is 12.42. The company has a market cap of $1,272m. Find out more information at: http://www.columbia.reit

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) creates value through owning, operating and developing Class-A office buildings in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Columbia team is deeply experienced in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management. It employs these competencies to grow value across its high-quality, well-leased portfolio of 15 properties that contain approximately seven million rentable square feet, as well as four properties under development, and also has approximately eight million square feet under management for private investors and third parties. Columbia has investment-grade ratings from both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn