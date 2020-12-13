Twitter
Columbia Property Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.9% Upside

Columbia Property Trust found using ticker (CXP) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 13.5 calculating the average target price we see 15.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.53 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.9%. The day 50 moving average is 12.89 while the 200 day moving average is 12.43. The market cap for the company is $1,596m. Find out more information at: http://www.columbia.reit

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) creates value through owning, operating, and developing Class-A office buildings in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Columbia team is deeply experienced in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management. It employs these competencies to grow value across its high-quality, well-leased portfolio of 15 properties that contain approximately seven million rentable square feet, as well as four properties under development, and also has approximately eight million square feet under management for private investors and third parties. Columbia has investment-grade ratings from both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings.

