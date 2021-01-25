Twitter
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.2% Downside

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. found using ticker (CLGN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 13 with a mean TP of 14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.47 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.2%. The 50 day MA is 11.3 and the 200 day MA is 9.01. The market capitalisation for the company is $94m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.collplant.com

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company’s products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. Its products include BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs; dermal filler for treating wrinkles; 3D Bioprinted breast implants; VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; and VergenixFG, an advanced wound care product for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds. The company was formerly known as CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. in June 2019. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

