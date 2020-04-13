CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 36.8% Upside

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. with ticker code (CLGN) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 13. With the stocks previous close at 9.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 36.8%. The day 50 moving average is 10.03 and the 200 day moving average is 7.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $57m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.collplant.com

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company’s products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. Its products include VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; VergenixFG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. in June 2019. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

